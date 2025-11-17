No, Gurugram Police Didn’t Say That the Recent Delhi Blast Was an Accident

A video of Gurugram police DCP Headquarters Arpit Jain is going viral on social media platforms to claim that it shows him saying there is about 70-80 percent probability that the recent Delhi blast was an accident.

What did the viral post say?: The caption shared by the X (formerly Twitter) user further said that the final decision can be made only after the forensic report arrives and urged users to not believe rumours or 'media noise'.