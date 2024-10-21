ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Clip From GTA V Game Shared as Real Footage of Israel Troops Heading to Iran

This clip is from a video game named Grand Theft Auto V and not a real footage.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing a convoy of military vehicles passing through meandering roads is going viral with a claim that it shows the Israeli troops heading to Iran.

The clip also shows Israeli flags in the background.

This clip is from a video game named Grand Theft Auto V and not a real footage.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This clip is from a video game named Grand Theft Auto V and not a real footage.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Did ICJ Declare Israel an ‘Illegal State’? No, Claim Is False!

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We noticed watermark “Diar Gaming” on the video and taking a cue, we found the Facebook account associated with that name.

  • The page was dedicated to gaming footage and the user, Omar Abdullah Mohiuddin, is based out of Iraq.

  • We also found the same video shared by the page but it did not have any details about the video.

  • We have contacted the user for more details, and we will update the story when we receive a response.

  • We then performed a reverse image search along with some relevant keywords on Google and this led us to a YouTube channel called “Game Loverz”.

  • We found a flipped version of the viral video shared on 2 August.

  • The video was titled “Irani Fighter Jets, Tanks & Helicopter Attack on Israeli Army Tanks Convoy | Iran Israel War - GTA 5”.

  • The channel bio reads, "In this channel you can know all about GTA V. I am playing only GTA V and only share GTA V videos with you.”

Conclusion: A video game footage is going viral to claim that it shows the Israeli military convoy heading to Iran.

Also Read

Video Game Simulation Peddled as Hamas Attacking Israeli Tanks in Gaza

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Iran   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×