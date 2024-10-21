Clip From GTA V Game Shared as Real Footage of Israel Troops Heading to Iran

How did we find out the truth?: We noticed watermark “Diar Gaming” on the video and taking a cue, we found the Facebook account associated with that name.
The page was dedicated to gaming footage and the user, Omar Abdullah Mohiuddin, is based out of Iraq.
We also found the same video shared by the page but it did not have any details about the video.
We have contacted the user for more details, and we will update the story when we receive a response.
We then performed a reverse image search along with some relevant keywords on Google and this led us to a YouTube channel called “Game Loverz”.
We found a flipped version of the viral video shared on 2 August.
The video was titled “Irani Fighter Jets, Tanks & Helicopter Attack on Israeli Army Tanks Convoy | Iran Israel War - GTA 5”.
The channel bio reads, "In this channel you can know all about GTA V. I am playing only GTA V and only share GTA V videos with you.”
Conclusion: A video game footage is going viral to claim that it shows the Israeli military convoy heading to Iran.
