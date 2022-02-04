Video From Thane Goes Viral With a False Communal Spin

A video showing a woman arguing with security guards while holding a photo frame has gone viral with a claim that a Muslim woman in Maharashtra's Thane area tried to snatch the photo of Bharat Mata (Mother India) and stopped people from hoisting the national flag of India on Republic Day.

Later on in the video, the woman gets violent with people around and ends up slapping a few.

However, we found that while the incident did take place in Thane near Mumbai, the person trying to snatch the photo frame didn't belong to the Muslim community. Uttam Sonawane, the senior police inspector, Kapurbawadi station in Thane confirmed to us that the incident was not communal in nature.