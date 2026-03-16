AI-Manipulated Clip of Former COAS General Manoj Pande Goes Viral

It was uploaded on 14 March with a caption that said, "VIDEO | Delhi: Former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Manoj Pande (Retd.) says, "We live in a complex world. We should not only be able to deal with the current security challenges, but also anticipate the future. Once you've anticipated, you have to prepare yourself accordingly. You have to have those capabilities which will enable you to effectively fight future wars. The armed forces have to be future ready..."."