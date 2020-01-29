Gambhir Uses Defunct School to Target AAP on Education Front
From high-pitch poll campaigns to the subsequent war-of-words, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have left no stone unturned to win the confidence of Delhi voters ahead of the Assembly elections on 8 February. And as the election date nears, several BJP MPs have decided to show the ‘reality’ of Delhi schools to the public.
On Monday, 27 January, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir posted a video of a dilapidated school on his Twitter account and said, “They say fight the election on education, I say fight the election on truth!”
The video was a direct attack to undermine the achievements of the Delhi government on the education front.
The video shows broken taps and defunct toilets to claim that the condition of the school is terrible. However, the AAP government was quick to call Gambhir out for this clip.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, in a press conference, that this school had been shifted to another location about four months ago to construct a new building.
To verify the claims made by both BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and the AAP government, The Quint’s WebQoof Team reached Khichdipur area in Delhi.
The video posted by Gambhir is of a school which is situated near Samudaya Bhawan in Khichdipur area and has two gates, a front and a back gate.
Notice States School Shifted on 9 October 2019
The video shared by Gambhir was shot at the front gate, on which we saw a notice stating that the school had been shifted to SBV JJ Colony on 9 October 2019.
The same notice was posted on the back gate of the school.
We also visited JJ Colony, which is 300 metres away from the earlier location, and where the school has shifted.
Speaking to The Quint, Mohammad Salim, a resident of Khichripur, said that the school was shut down on 9 October 2019.
His daughter, Rehnuma, said the students were shifted because the school was in a dilapidated condition.
School ID Numbers Confirm AAP’s Claims
The ID number of Govt Girls/Boys Senior Secondary School in Khichripur, as shown in the image on top left is 1002012 (highlighted in red) is the same as the one seem on the banner of the school located in JJ Colony in Khichripur, as shown in the bottom image (highlighted in red).
The notice mentioned that after being closed, the school will function in the school with the ID number 1002369. The same number can be seen in the below image, on top of which the new banner has been placed.
