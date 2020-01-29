Gambhir Uses Defunct School to Target AAP on Education Front

From high-pitch poll campaigns to the subsequent war-of-words, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have left no stone unturned to win the confidence of Delhi voters ahead of the Assembly elections on 8 February. And as the election date nears, several BJP MPs have decided to show the ‘reality’ of Delhi schools to the public.

On Monday, 27 January, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir posted a video of a dilapidated school on his Twitter account and said, “They say fight the election on education, I say fight the election on truth!”

The video was a direct attack to undermine the achievements of the Delhi government on the education front.