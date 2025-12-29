ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

AI-Generated Image Showing Several Indian Business Tycoons Viral as Real

AI-detection tools Sightengine and Hive Moderation revealed that the image was AI-generated.

An image showing Indian business tycoons and industrialists such as the late Ratan Tata, the late Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and others enjoying together is being shared as a real incident.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this image is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

What we found: Firstly, we were unable to find any credible sources to prove the validity of the viral image.

  • Additionally, the individuals in the viral image appear to be of varying ages, some older, some younger, making the timeline unclear.

  • This led us to run the image on AI-detection platforms such as Hive Moderation and Sightengine, which revealed that the visual was 99 percent created using AI.

  • Here are the results by Hive Moderation.&nbsp;

    (Source:&nbsp;Hive Moderation)&nbsp;

Conclusion: An AI-generated image showing several Indian business tycoons is being shared as a real image on social media.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

