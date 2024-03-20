Video of Explosion in Mongolia Falsely Shared as One From South Korea

A video of an explosion due to a gas truck blast is being shared as one from South Korea.
How did we find out?: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image on some of them.
We came across a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the Netherlands-based news organisation BNO News which shared the same video on 24 January.
The video's caption read that the incident took place in Mongolia's capital, Ulaanbaatar.
Taking this as a cue, we ran a relevant keyword search and came across reports by Mirror Now and Reuters from 24 January, which is the same as BNO News.
Mirror Now uploaded the same video as the viral video with the title, "Mongolia Gas Blast Claims Lives, 20 Dead And Several Injured In Truck Blast" on 24 January.
Below are the similarities between the two videos.
Reuters wrote that several people and firefighters, lost their lives after a truck carrying "liquified natural gas" exploded in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
To verify further, we looked for the location on Google Maps and came across an area which matched a frame in the viral video.
Conclusion: Clearly, the video is being falsely shared as one from South Korea.
