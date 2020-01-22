France Cops Fire At Rioting Muslim Immigrants? Here’s The Truth

This video suggested that the incident happened in Cracolândia region of the city of São Paulo in Brazil.

Taking cues from here, we conducted a keyword search using ‘Gunfight at Cracolandia, GCM injured’ following which we came across several news reports around the event. According to a report by Brazialian news portal G1, “A man and a GCM were shot on Friday afternoon (8) after a riot between metropolitan civil guards and drug users in the Cracolandia region of downtown Sao Paulo.”

Clearly, a gunfight between cops and drug users in Brazil is being shared with a claim that it shows police crackdown on Muslim immigrants in France.