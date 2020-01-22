France Cops Fire At Rioting Muslim Immigrants? Here’s The Truth
CLAIM
A video is being circulated on the internet with a claim that it shows police in France fighting the “new Muslim immigrants” who’ve started rioting. The claim further states that the Muslim immigrants want Sharia Law in Muslim areas and that France police has the liberty to shoot them.
The video is also being shared on Twitter with the same claim.
The Quint also received the video on its WhatsApp helpline number.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The Quint could confirm that while the video has not been doctored in any form, the claim that it is from France where police opened fire on “rioting” Muslim immigrants is absolutely false. The video is not from France but from Brazil where in September 2019, a GCM (Municipal Civil Guard) was shot by drug users in Sao Paulo region.
WHAT WE FOUND
On receiving the video, we fragmented it into several key frames using the InVid google chrome extension and followed it up with a reverse image search. This directed us to a video uploaded on YouTube in November 2019.
This video suggested that the incident happened in Cracolândia region of the city of São Paulo in Brazil.
Taking cues from here, we conducted a keyword search using ‘Gunfight at Cracolandia, GCM injured’ following which we came across several news reports around the event. According to a report by Brazialian news portal G1, “A man and a GCM were shot on Friday afternoon (8) after a riot between metropolitan civil guards and drug users in the Cracolandia region of downtown Sao Paulo.”
Clearly, a gunfight between cops and drug users in Brazil is being shared with a claim that it shows police crackdown on Muslim immigrants in France.
(The claim has also been debunked by Alt News)
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)