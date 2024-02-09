Altered Photograph Passed off as Latest Image of Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan

As Pakistan witnessed its general elections this week, an image of its former Prime Minister Imran Khan is being shared on the internet as his latest photograph.
How did we find that out?: A simple reverse image search directed us to a similar image uploaded on an X account named 'Mashal Yousafzai'.
The person's bio mentioned "Central Legal Coordinator" at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
The image was shared on 1 August 2023 and its caption when translated to English said, "Khan will stand till the last drop of blood!
Because you are our last hope."
Comparing the visuals: We compared the viral image to the one uploaded on X and found that the former was edited to add the beard on Khan's face.
A reporter in Dawn — a Pakistani newspaper — confirmed in a report that the image is fake and that Khan still has a clean-shaven look.
About cases against Khan: Recently, the former prime minister was given sentences to 10 years in jail for leaking state secrets, which was popularly known as the 'Cipher' case.
Soon after this, he was sentenced to a further 14 years in jail in a separate case, along his wife Bushbra Bibi. You can read our story here.
Conclusion: An altered image is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the latest look of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan.
