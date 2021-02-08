Old Image of Farmer’s Death Revived Amid Recent Protests

The image of a man, in a blue turban, lying lifeless on a road is being shared with a claim that the person was a farmer who died while protesting against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre.

However, we found that while the man was indeed a farmer, his death was not part of the ongoing protests along Delhi’s borders. He was a senior leader of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan), and he died protesting over the closure of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant in Bathinda, Punjab in July 2020.