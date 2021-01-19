Viral Video From 2018 Used to Discredit Ongoing Farmers’ Protest

The bulletin states that the video is from Haryana’s Fatehabad district, where a man was caught on camera pouring water on sacks of wheat to increase their weight.

The matter was being investigated by the Fatehabad Market Committee, who reportedly found that a trader from Fatehabad Mandi’s shop number 124-B was pilfering the food grains to earn more profit. The shop is owned by INLD leader Kuljeet Kuladia.

The incident was also reported by Punjab Kesari and News 18 Hindi in April 2018. These reports stated that water was being sprinkled over the sacks to increase their weight. Further, they added that taking cognizance of the case, the Market Committee of Fatehabad had initiated inquiry in the matter.

Clearly, an old video of an incident in Haryana has been revived to discredit the farmers’ agitation against the new farm laws.