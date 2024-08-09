ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Sri Lankan Army Has Fired at Tamil Fishermen in the Last 10 Years

There are several recorded instances of the Sri Lankan defence forces firing at Indian fishermen.

Anoushka Jain
Published
WebQoof
4 min read
A post alleging that there have been no incidents of the Sri Lankan army firing at Tamil fishermen over the past 10 years has garnered over 30,000 views on X (formerly Twitter).

There are several recorded instances of the Sri Lankan defence forces firing at Indian fishermen.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is this true? This claim is false.

  • There have been several incidents of the Sri Lankan army firing at Tamil fishermen, which have also been acknowledged by both the Central and the Tamil Nadu governments.

What we found:

  • First, a keyword search directed us to news articles from several credible sources reporting incidents of Tamil fishermen being fired upon by the Sri Lankan army.

  • As recently as 1 August 2024, Tamil fishermen have been killed in a Sri Lanka navy strike. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed grief over the death of one Malaisamy, criticising the Union government for not taking action.

There are several recorded instances of the Sri Lankan defence forces firing at Indian fishermen.

Published in August 2024.

Published in August 2024.

(Source: India Today/Screenshot)

  • In February 2020, a fisherman named Jesu was injured when Sri Lankan forces fired at his boat, leading to his hospitalisation. This attack had come only a week after Sri Lankan leaders met with PM Narendra Modi to discuss the issue.

There are several recorded instances of the Sri Lankan defence forces firing at Indian fishermen.

Published in February 2020.

Published in February 2020.

(Source: BBC/Screenshot)

  • In March 2017, a 22-year-old Indian fisherman was shot dead by the Sri Lankan navy while fishing, sparking protests in Tamil Nadu. DMK leader MK Stalin urged the Central government to take strong action against the ongoing attacks on Tamil fishermen.

There are several recorded instances of the Sri Lankan defence forces firing at Indian fishermen.

Published in March 2017.

Published in March 2017.

(Source: The Quint/Screenshot)

There are several recorded instances of the Sri Lankan defence forces firing at Indian fishermen.

Published in March 2017.

Published in March 2017.

(Source: The Indian Express/Screenshot)

  • These are just a few of the reports regarding the Sri Lankan army firing at Tamil fishermen.

Secondly, we located the Ministry of External Affairs' responses to questions regarding Sri Lankan army firings.

  • Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, a Tamil politician, raised a question (No. 1201) in the Rajya Sabha regarding the issue of Indian fishermen being killed by the Sri Lankan Navy. In response, on 11 February 2021, the Ministry of External Affairs officially acknowledged an incident in which four Indian fishermen were killed following a collision with a Sri Lankan naval craft.

There are several recorded instances of the Sri Lankan defence forces firing at Indian fishermen.

The answer was given by Shri V. Muraleedharan.

The answer was given by Shri V. Muraleedharan.

(Source: Ministry of External Affairs website/Screenshot)

  • Members of Parliament (MPs) S Selvakumara Chinnayan and Anbumani Ramadoss raised a question (No. 3865) in the Lok Sabha concerning the killing of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

  • In response, on 9 August 2017, the Ministry of External Affairs acknowledged an incident on 6 March 2017, where an Indian fisherman named Britjo was killed and another injured by Sri Lankan Navy firing.

There are several recorded instances of the Sri Lankan defence forces firing at Indian fishermen.

The response was given by Shri M. J. Akbar.

The response was given by Shri M. J. Akbar.

(Source: Ministry of External Affairs website/Screenshot)

A statement regarding the killing of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy was made by the late Sushma Swaraj, the Minister of External Affairs, in Parliament.

She addressed the House regarding the incident that occurred on 6 March 2017 - acknowledging that a fishing vessel was fired upon by the Sri Lankan Navy, resulting in one death and one injury.

There are several recorded instances of the Sri Lankan defence forces firing at Indian fishermen.

The statement was made by Shrimati Sushma Swaraj.

(Source: Ministry of External Affairs website/Screenshot)

Conclusion: This claim is false, there have been several incidents of firing from the Sri Lankan army at Tamil fishermen in the last 10 years.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

