ADVERTISEMENT

Satire About Man Using Nuclear Bomb to Power His House Shared as Real

On performing a search on CNN's website, we did not find any such article published with the same headline.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
4 min read
Satire About Man Using Nuclear Bomb to Power His House Shared as Real
i

A screenshot of an article purportedly from Cable News Network (CNN), which mentions that a Florida man was arrested for using a nuclear bomb to power, is going viral on the internet.

It also has a collage of two photographs - the first one is a mugshot of a man, and the second shows a scuba diver.

However, we could not find any such article published by CNN. The mugshot shows a Donald Trump supporter named Todd M Warnken, who was arrested in 2016 for allegedly threatening a black woman and using racial slurs.

The second picture is from an article published in the German news organisation Deutsche Welle (DW) which talked about how millions of tons of firebombs and poisonous gases can be found in the waters off the coast of Germany

Also Read

Fact-Check: Video of Man Flinging a Child In Kerala Given a False Communal Spin

Fact-Check: Video of Man Flinging a Child In Kerala Given a False Communal Spin
ADVERTISEMENT

The collage was created as a meme, and the headline was taken from a satire website, which mentions that the information on it is for "entertainment purposes only".

CLAIM

The claim suggests that a man was arrested in Florida for using a nuclear bomb to power his home for more than 27 years.

It was shared with a caption that said, "Free this man".

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.

Also Read

Photo of Emergency Meeting at G20 Summit Shared With Misleading Claim on PM Modi

Photo of Emergency Meeting at G20 Summit Shared With Misleading Claim on PM Modi
ADVERTISEMENT

What About the Article?

A closer look at the screenshot revealed that the article was attributed to CNN.

The article was attributed to CNN.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

On searching for the headline on the website of the media organisation, we did not find any such published article.

When we searched for the headline, we did not come across any such article.

(Source: CNN website/Screenshot)

Image 1: Mugshot of the Man

We isolated the first image and then performed a reverse image search on it using the Google search engine.

This led us to a report published in Times Union on 12 October 2016. It identified the man as Todd M Warnken, a 55-year-old Trump supporter who allegedly threatened a black woman and used racial slurs.

The police later arrested the man.

A different report published in The Guardian with the headline, "Violence in the name of Trump" also carried the mugshot of the man.

The article had the list of Trump supporters who committed acts of violence. 

(Source: The Guardian website/Screenshot)

Image 2: Scuba Driver 

We performed a reverse image search on the second image and supplemented it with keywords such as "diver finds nuke".

We came across an article published by DW in 2014, which had the same picture.

The article was published in 2014.

(Source: DW website/Screenshot)

It mentioned that millions of tons of fire bombs and poisonous gases are still rotting in the water off the coast of Gemany coast.

It further said that in a British air raid in 1943, thousands of bombs were dropped on a German military site.

These bombs are still rotting beneath the water, and around 65 bombs are discovered on the coastline every year.

Also Read

WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Alia Bhatt, Iran Protests & More

WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Alia Bhatt, Iran Protests & More
ADVERTISEMENT

What About the Man Powering His Home With a Nuclear Bomb?

That was a piece of satire published on the website of World News Daily Report with the headline, "GEORGIA: AMATEUR DIVERS FIND LONG-LOST NUCLEAR WARHEAD".

The article carried the image of the Scuba driver.

(Source: World News Daily Report website/Screenshot)

The website had a disclaimer that said the articles posted on the website are satirical and fictional in nature.

The disclaimer mentions the article published on the website are satirical and fictional. 

(Source: World News Daily Report website/Screenshot)

The headline was picked from here, and then a collage of two unrelated photos was used to create the viral post. However, users started sharing the post as a real incident.

The website also regularly posts satirical articles created for "entertainment purposes only".

Evidently, a satirical article about a man in Florida using a nuclear bomb to generate electricity for his house is being falsely shared on the internet.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Murder in Jabalpur Resort Given a False Communal Spin

Fact-Check: Murder in Jabalpur Resort Given a False Communal Spin

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×