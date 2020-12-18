False Claim Linking Farmer Leader VM Singh to Congress Goes Viral

The screenshot of an ANI tweet carrying a statement by farmer leader Sardar VM Singh during the ongoing farmers’ protest has gone viral with a claim that he belongs to the Indian National Congress (INC).

However, we found that while he was a part of INC and contested the 2009 Lok Sabha elections under their banner, he left the party in 2011. We also reached out to Singh’s team who confirmed to us that he was currently not a part of any political party.