Old Unnao Video Shared as Police Brutality During CAA Protests

The Quint had reported on the incident which occured in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao on 17 November where farmers protested demanding higher compensation for the land acquired from them for a proposed township.

The video was shot during the protest and had earlier gone viral with a false claim that the police was brutality thrashing an unconscious farmer.

The Unnao police shared the full footage on Twitter in which it can be seen that the man lying on the ground, ran after he heard gunshots being fired in the air.