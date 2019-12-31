Old Unnao Video Shared as Police Brutality During CAA Protests
CLAIM
With the ongoing protests against the Citizenship law across the country, a video is being circulated on the internet with a claim that police personnel are beating up people who are protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act.
TRUE OF FALSE?
The Quint could confirm that the claim with which the video is being shared is false. The video is from a farmers’ protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao which took place in November 2019.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The Quint had reported on the incident which occured in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao on 17 November where farmers protested demanding higher compensation for the land acquired from them for a proposed township.
The video was shot during the protest and had earlier gone viral with a false claim that the police was brutality thrashing an unconscious farmer.
The Unnao police shared the full footage on Twitter in which it can be seen that the man lying on the ground, ran after he heard gunshots being fired in the air.
The farmers had staged the protest alleging that they have not been properly compensated for their lands that were acquired for Trans Ganga City project, news agency ANI reported.
The District Magistrate had called it the work of some “miscreants”.
"Some miscreants are doing this. We will go to villages and appeal to the people to maintain peace. This is a deed of miscreants. We'll maintain peace and the work will also go on,” he had said, according to ANI.
