A fake Twitter account of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, which has garnered over 12,000 followers in less than a month, tweeted on 20 June claiming that the industrialist has decided to remove Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan from Jio advertisement.However, there are multiple red flags which suggest that the account isn't Ambani's. Further, a source privy to the matter confirmed that the account in question is fake and that Ambani is not on Twitter.CLAIMThe tweet shared by the handle '@Realmukeshamban' had garnered over 10,000 retweets and over 50,000 likes at the time of publishing the article.We also found that the same claim was echoed by several fake accounts of the industrialist. The claim reads: "मैं अपनी Jio सिम के एड से शाहरुख खान को निकाल रहा हूँ। आपकी क्या राय है बताईये!!"(Translated: I am removing Shahrukh Khan from Jio sim card's advertisement. What do you think?)WHAT WE FOUND OUTFirstly, this is an unverified account. There is no 'blue tick' on this handle. Secondly, the handle spells itself as '@Realmukeshamban' in which 'Ambani' has been misspelt.Further, while going through the tweets of the account, we saw that it has been retweeting tweets of impersonating accounts of singer Sonu Nigam and actor Kangana Ranaut.Both these accounts had urged Mukesh Ambani to remove Shahrukh Khan from Jio advertisement.'Cathy Rolanova' – The Many Lies of a Self-Proclaimed OSINT ExpertThe bio of the account reads: "This account is handling mukesh ambani's media panel team."The account's location is New Delhi while Mukesh Ambani resides in Mumbai.A source close to the development told The Quint, "This is a fake Twitter account. Neither Mukesh Ambani nor his family members hold official Twitter accounts."Earlier, The Quint's WebQoof team had debunked fake Twitter accounts of world leaders claiming that they support India amid the ongoing tensions between India and China.Evidently, impersonating account of Mukesh Ambani falsely claimed that Shahrukh Khan has been removed from Jio advertisement.