Fake Tweet Used to Claim Shehla Rashid Asked to Boycott Shikara

A screenshot of a tweet attributed to former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid calling for boycotting the film ‘Shikara’ has been widely shared.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘Shikara’ has been described as a “love letter from Kashmir” and is set against the backdrop of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave the Kashmir Valley in 1990.

As per the screenshot, Shehla quoted journalist Aditya Raj Kaul’s tweet on the film ‘Shikara’, and wrote “Please boycott this anti Kashmiri Muslim movie Shikara. There is no need to bring up the past..What bygone is bygone”