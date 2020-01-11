Fake Tweet Used to Claim Shehla Rashid Asked to Boycott Shikara
CLAIM
A screenshot of a tweet attributed to former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid calling for boycotting the film ‘Shikara’ has been widely shared.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘Shikara’ has been described as a “love letter from Kashmir” and is set against the backdrop of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave the Kashmir Valley in 1990.
As per the screenshot, Shehla quoted journalist Aditya Raj Kaul’s tweet on the film ‘Shikara’, and wrote “Please boycott this anti Kashmiri Muslim movie Shikara. There is no need to bring up the past..What bygone is bygone”
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul had shared the tweet seen in the viral screenshots on Tuesday, 7 January at 1:43 pm. We tracked Shehla’s Twitter handle till this time stamp and did not find any tweet that had the text as that of the viral screenshots.
On comparing the viral screenshots with the tweets that she has actually shared, we found that they do not corroborate with the Twitter format.
For instance, in the viral screenshot, the gap between Shehla’s name and her Twitter handle is more than that seen in the actually tweet shared by her (highlighted in blue on the right).
Also, in the viral screenshot, the Twitter handle of Aditya Raj Kaul is cut. But in the tweet shared by her, where she is replying to Shefali Vaidya, the complete Twitter handle of Shefali can be seen (highlighted in red on the right).
While the above comparison was done on the basis on desktop view, even on the mobile view, the complete Twitter handle of Shefali can be seen.
On TweetDeck too, if the name of the person and the Twitter handles are not fitting, the Twitter handle of the person who is replying gets cut, not of the person who is being replied to.
Further, we found that the same text attributed to Shehla was being circulated as reply to one Rohit Arya’s post as well.
Rohit’s post is not even a tweet. There is no sign on Twitter handle and the globe seen next to the time stamp is used on Facebook to set who can view the post.
Shehla cannot possible reply to a Facebook post using her Twitter account. We found Rohit Arya’s post on Facebook with the same text.
Speaking to The Quint, Shehla Rashid said that the screenshot in circulation is “fake” and that she has not tweeted any such thing.
Evidently, a morphed tweet attributed to Shehla Rashid was used to claim that she called for boycotting the film ‘Shikara’.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)