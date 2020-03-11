Did BJP K’taka Unit Call Scindia a ‘Dog’? No, It’s a Parody Handle
A day after resigning from the Congress party, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party President JP Nadda on Wednesday 11 March.
CLAIM
In light of this political situation, a tweet by the ‘BJP Karnataka’ parody handle is being circulated online to claim that the actual state unit of the party called Scindia a ‘dog’.
Retweeting Scindia’s resignation letter, the caption of the tweet read, “On this auspicious occasion of holi, we just bought a new dog.”
(An archived version of the tweet can be found here.)
Multiple Facebook users shared this tweet claiming that it was indeed posted by the official handle of BJP Karnataka.
TRUE OR FALSE?
False.
The tweet is by a parody account of BJP Karnataka. The fake Twitter handle has over 1,500 followers and has been mistaken for the official account of BJP Karnataka due to the fact that it uses BJP Karnataka’s Twitter username, though without the verified tick mark.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
If one checks the bio of the Twitter handle in question, it says ‘Parody Account of BJPee Karnataka’, and has a caricature of PM Modi as the header image.
Apart from the fact the Twitter handle describes itself as a parody, the username is spelled differently from that of the official handle of BJP Karnataka, with an extra ‘a’ in the name.
The official twitter handle of BJP Karnataka can be seen here.
Clearly, a parody account’s tweet has been used to claim that the official Karnataka unit of the BJP insulted the newly defected Scindia.
Also Read : FIT Webqoof: Did Coronavirus Come From Chicken?
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )