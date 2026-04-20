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Fake Statement About Tata Industries in Singur Attributed to N Chandrasekaran

We were unable to find any evidence to prove that N Chandrasekaran made any such statement.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
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Amid the West Bengal elections, a statement attributed to Tata Group's Chairman N Chandrasekaran is being shared on social media.

Here's what he said:

If a Left government comes to power in West Bengal, we will once again create industries in Bengal. We are determined to implement the Singur project, the dream of respected Ratan Tata! (Chairman, Tata Group)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as we found no evidence to prove that N Chandrasekaran made such a statement.

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What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check if Chandrasekaran had made any public statements regarding industrialisation in Singur. However, we did not find any official reports or press notes to prove the same.

  • Additionally, reports from 2025 by Money Control and the Times of India noted that Chandrasekaran met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

  • The meeting signalled that the Tata Group may return to West Bengal’s industrial landscape after 17 years.

Conclusion: The viral statement falsely attributed to Chandrasekaran is fake and not a real incident.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Tata   Trinamool Congress   Webqoof 

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