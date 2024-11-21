Fake Newspaper Clipping of Uddhav Thackeray Apologising for 1992 Riots Viral

A Hindi newspaper clipping, allegedly of the Rashtriya Ujala, featuring former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray is being shared on social media platforms.

The clipping notes, "It was a mistake to join the 1992 riots, sorry - Uddhav Thackeray" (translated from Hindi to English). The byline with the article was "Pranav Dogra."

What did the report say?: The purported report stated that Thackeray had apologised to Muslim leaders for the riots.

It also mentioned that the politician had done this to appease the Muslim voters in the state as his party "lagged" behind in Hindu areas.

The report also noted that Shiv Sainiks were surprised that Thackeray went against his father (Bal Thackeray) for votes.

The claim: Those sharing wrote, "Till yesterday, he was boasting that Shiv Sena saved Mumbai from the 1992 riots, but today Uddhav Thackeray is seen apologising to the Muslim community for the same riots." (sic.)