Fake News on WhatsApp Targets Indian Americans Ahead of US Polls

US presidential candidate Joe Biden’s fake-news watchdog on messaging service WhatsApp has tracked and responded to dozens of concerning messages about the Democrat and his Indian American running mate Kamala Harris in the last three months, according to a report in Reuters.

Messages sent over WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook Inc, are confidential and are end-to-end encrypted. Third-party fact-checkers who monitor and flag misleading memes, claims and other content on Facebook cannot track the activity on WhatsApp.