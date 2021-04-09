How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
Take WebQoof’s weekly quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for.
i
From claims around West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threatening Hindus amid the 2021 Assembly polls in the state to an image of Arvind Kejriwal distributing masks to students without wearing one, take WebQoof’s weekly quiz to find out how much fake news did you fall for.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!