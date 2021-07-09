ADVERTISEMENT

How Much Fake News Did You Fall for? Take Our Quiz And Find Out!

From morphed images falsely attributing quotes to Rahul Gandhi to a viral image from Manali, take our weekly quiz.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
1 min read
Take WebQoof’s weekly quiz to find out how much fake news did you fall for.
i

From misinformation around a video featuring late Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu at a hospital to morphed screenshots falsely attributing statements to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, take this week's quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT