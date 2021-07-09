How Much Fake News Did You Fall for? Take Our Quiz And Find Out!
From morphed images falsely attributing quotes to Rahul Gandhi to a viral image from Manali, take our weekly quiz.
From misinformation around a video featuring late Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu at a hospital to morphed screenshots falsely attributing statements to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, take this week's quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for.
