How Much Fake News Did You Fall for? Take Our Quiz And Find Out
Take our quiz to find out how much fake news did you fall for this week.
From several Union ministers claiming that India recorded the highest single-day vaccination numbers across the world on Tuesday, 22 June, to many social media users sharing a video to claim that America’s top immunologist and chief medical advisor to the US president, Dr Anthony Fauci, has been fired, take our quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for this week.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.