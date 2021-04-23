How Much Fake News Did You Fall for? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
Take our quiz to find out how much fake news did you fall for this week.
From unproven COVID cures to an old image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being circulated to claim that he tested COVID-positive after taking a dip at the Kumbh Mela, take our quiz to find out how much fake news did you fall for this week.
