ADVERTISEMENT

How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz And Find Out!

Take our quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for this week.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>From a morphed <em>CNN </em>screenshot to a video of Vijay Rupani,&nbsp;take our quiz to find out&nbsp;how much fake news you fell for this week.</p></div>
i

From a morphed image of an article by CNN reporting a ban on sanitary napkins in Afghanistan to a video of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani taking off a red beacon from his car, take this week's quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT