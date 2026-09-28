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Fact-Check: This Exchange Between Rajdeep Sardesai and IIT-B Professor Is Fake

We found out that the conversation shown in the post is fake.

Anika K
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WebQoof
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A post is going viral on social media, claiming to show a conversation between India Today anchor Rajdeep Sardesai and an IIT Bombay professor, Rajkumar Pant.

The viral post shows the following conversation, written exactly as seen in the claim.

Rajdeep Sardesai: If Prof. Doolla is that good, why are students protesting against him?

Prof. Rajkumar Pant: Students didn't know the whole story. They only heard that a student was no more, so they started protesting. Now show me one student protesting against Prof. Doolla.

Rajdeep Sardesai: Still, the boy just cheated. He was a Dalits ? It's not a big deal.

Prof. Rajkumar Pant: So what do you want? If a Prof. catches a student cheating, should they first check his caste before taking action? What do you want? Tell me.

After that, Rajdeep Sardesai smiled and said, "It's time for a break."

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The claim: According to the post, Sardesai abruptly ended the interview when the professor asked him, "If a professor catches a student cheating, should they first check his caste before taking action? What do you want? Tell me."

  • The video went viral amid protests that erupted over the suicide of an IIT Bombay student, Sahil Wakode.

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The post does not show a real conversation between Rajdeep Sardesai and Professor Rajkumar Pant.

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image and found the original interview with IIT Bombay professor Rajkumar Pant by Rajdeep Sardesai, uploaded by the official YouTube channel of India Today.

  • In the video, they discuss the happenings following the suicide of the student.

  • Pant defends his colleague, Professor Doolla and says that he was "vilified merely for performing his duty".

  • We went through the entire video and couldn't find the conversation from the viral post.

What happened recently:

  • An IIT Bombay student, Sahil Wakode, lost his life to suicide on 18 September 2026, hours after he was caught using his phone in an examination hall.

  • Wakode's parents alleged that their son had been subject to caste-based discrimination and harassment at the college and filed a first information report (FIR) which states the name of Professor Doolla, the invigilator who caught his phone in the examination hall.

Conclusion: The viral claim is fake, as the post does not show a real conversation between Rajdeep Sardesai and Professor Rajkumar Pant.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Rajdeep Sardesai   IIT Bombay   Webqoof 

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