Fact-Check: This Exchange Between Rajdeep Sardesai and IIT-B Professor Is Fake

A post is going viral on social media, claiming to show a conversation between India Today anchor Rajdeep Sardesai and an IIT Bombay professor, Rajkumar Pant.

The viral post shows the following conversation, written exactly as seen in the claim.

Rajdeep Sardesai: If Prof. Doolla is that good, why are students protesting against him?

Prof. Rajkumar Pant: Students didn't know the whole story. They only heard that a student was no more, so they started protesting. Now show me one student protesting against Prof. Doolla.

Rajdeep Sardesai: Still, the boy just cheated. He was a Dalits ? It's not a big deal.

Prof. Rajkumar Pant: So what do you want? If a Prof. catches a student cheating, should they first check his caste before taking action? What do you want? Tell me.

After that, Rajdeep Sardesai smiled and said, "It's time for a break."