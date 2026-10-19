Fake Instagram Account Shares AI Videos of CJP and Dipke, Asks for Donations

An Instagram account which is purportedly sharing videos of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, with the username 'cockroach_janta_party70' has amassed nearly 3.5 lakh followers on the platform.
It consistently shared videos which show Dipke sharing a QR code to solicit funds in nearly every video, while appealing viewers to support them as much as they can.
What's the problem?: This isn't the CJP's real account, but one that is impersonating them. The real one has the username 'cockroachjantaparty', without any additional numbers or alphabets.
The account carries the 'AI-generated profile' tag in its description on Instagram, showing that it isn't the authentic one.
While impersonating a person or pretending to be a movement isn't inherently harmless, the major issue with this account — which has been made inaccessible from India — is that it is .
Several videos prompt users to scan the QR code and "share whatever they want to" to allegedly support the cause.
AI videos: Nearly every video this account shares impersonates Dipke through AI-generated videos.
We ran checks using Sightengine, an AI-generated content detector on some of the videos on the account.
The tool gave a 99 percent likelihood of all of them being AI-generated. (Swipe).
SynthID also detected digital watermarks in each of the visuals, noting that they were either created or edited using Google's AI tools or those of SynthID partners. (Swipe)
AI detection in the audio element gave mixed results. While Hiya's Deepfake Voice detector gave very low authenticity scores for some of the videos, it was unsure for a few others. (Swipe)
The account itself shared a post at one point, stating in an 'official notice' that it was made for "entertainment, satire, social awareness and creative expression," and that they were not affiliated with any real party or movement.
It categorically stated that "all characters, scenes, slogans, and events are fictional and satirical."
When we looked into the linked social media account shared here, it led us to a Facebook page named 'Yuaa Cockroach' which shared the same content that was posted on the Instagram page.
This page was linked to a YouTube account which shared what both pages were sharing, and more.
When we looked into the details of who was running this channel by looking for a contact email, we saw that the email ID associated with this channel belonged to one .
This name does not appear on the CJP's National Working Committee members' list, which the party had shared earlier this year in August.
Soliciting funds: Since so many of the videos shared the QR code, we scanned to see where it led.
It immediately opened up WhatsApp payments, where it showed a screen to enter an amount.
The recipient's UPI ID was associated with IndusInd Bank and showed the same name as the person running the YouTube channel, one
Not only has Dipke never shared the videos in question, the CJP has explicitly asked people not to make payments to anybody using their name in an X post.
Conclusion: An Instagram account impersonating the CJP is asking for funds on social media.
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