Fake Audio Clip Shared to Claim 59 New COVID-19 Cases in Nagpur
CLAIM
As India grapples with coronavirus, an audio clip is doing the rounds on the internet in which two men can be heard talking about coronavirus cases in Nagpur.
In the clip, which was massively shared on WhatsApp, one person can be heard telling the other that 59 new cases of COVID-19 have come to fore in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. The person further claims that three doctors have also tested positive, one of whom is now on a ventilator. Further, the person alleges that Maharashtra is not capable of the diagnosis and treatment of the diseases and hence a team of doctors is being called in for help from Sweden.
The Quint received a query regarding the audio on its WhatsApp helpline number.
TRUE OR FALSE?
False.
The Quint can confirm that there is no truth to the content of the audio clip and Nagpur Police Cyber Cell has arrested three people in connection with the case.
WHAT WE FOUND
According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 130 COVID-19 cases in all of Maharashtra as on 27 March. Hence, the claim there are 59 positive cases in Nagpur alone raised certain red flags about the audio clip.
A Tweetdeck search using terms ‘Nagpur coronavirus audio clip’ guided us to the official Twitter handle of Nagpur Police which had clarified that the audio clip is fake.
[Translation: On 24 March, two people had created an audio clip in Nagpur city where erroneous information was shared about COVID-19 patients in Nagpur. This audio clip was shared across Maharashtra, across India and it created a lot of panic. We registered a complaint and began investigating, our cyber cell has arrested three people regarding this. There is one Amit Bargi, Jai Gupta and Mishra. The two people speaking are Amit Bargi and Jai Gupta, the Mishra fellow made the clip viral. These three people were arrested yesterday and locked up. We will be producing them in court today. We will ensure the strictest of punishment. We would like to appeal that don't spread rumours, help the administration. If anyone indulges in rumours, he will be arrested and action will be taken.]
The Cyber Cell of Nagpur Police arrested three people in connection with the case and urged people to steer clear of such rumours.
Further, we came across a tweet by PIB Fact Check which corroborated the details.
You can read all our fact-check stories on coronavirus here.
