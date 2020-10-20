Fake Account of Luv Sinha Crops Up Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

As the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls near, a fake account of Luv Sinha – the Congress candidate from Bankipur – is gaining traction on Twitter. Currently operating under the username Luv Sinha (@Luv_Sinha143), the account was set up in February 2019 and had 3,727 followers at the time of filing this report.

Luv Sinha who will be contesting against BJP MLA Nitin Navin, is the son of popular Bollywood actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha.