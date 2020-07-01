This Accident Happened in Russia, Not in Mysore as Claimed
The truck accident happened in Russia’s Chelyabinsk and is now being shared in India as an accident in Mysore.
A video of a truck accident, which happened in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region is being massively shared on Twitter and Facebook as an accident in Karnataka’s Mysore.
The video, which has thousands of views on Twitter, shows a speeding truck ramming into cars and another truck, which seem to be movingly slowly amid traffic.
CLAIM
The claim with the post reads, “This is in Mysore road.. Near Kengeri.. Just now recorded (sic).”
The aforementioned post had been viewed over 10,000 times at the time of writing this story.
The same video is being shared with the exact same claim on Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We fragmented the video using Invid Google Chrome extension and followed that up with a reverse image search using Google. It led us to a video, which was uploaded by a channel called ‘Press Plus’ on Youtube on 17 June 2020.
According to the description of this video, the accident took place in Russia.
We then conducted a keyword search and came across another video which was uploaded by Ruptly.TV, which is an international video news agency and a division of the RT news network in Russia.
According to the details provided by this agency, two people were killed and seven were injured after a truck ran into five vehicles on the M-5 highway in the Chelyabinsk region.
Further, there is a ‘SuperAutoS365’ watermark which appears for a very brief period on the video.
We then conducted a Google search and came across an Instagram page which had uploaded the video. A few users in the comments section suggested that the video is from Russia.
Clearly, a video from Russia is being shared with a false claim that the accident happened in Karnataka’s Mysore.
