Edited Pic of Swara Bhasker, Zeeshan Ayyub Shared With False Claim

A picture showing actors Swara Bhasker and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub holding a poster with a Bengali slogan which reads, “Mamata is scared” is being shared online.

However, we found that the photo, which is originally from December 2019, has been edited by social media users to create a different narrative.

The same photo has been found displaying several different slogans, ranging from “Jai Shree Ram” to those supporting Pakistan.