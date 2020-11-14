Old Photos from Maharashtra Shared as EVMs Being ‘Stolen’ in Bihar
The images showed a polling officer carrying the EVM to a remote area for the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.
Photos of a person carrying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) through a forested area have gone viral with a claim that EVMs were ‘stolen’ during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.
However, we found that the images that can be traced back to 2019 are from Raigad, Maharashtra, and show a polling officer carrying the EVM to a remote area called Kalkarai during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.
CLAIM
The caption in Hindi, along with the viral image, reads, “EVM की होगी जांच, नितीश जाएंगे जेल? पूछता है युवा, पूछता है बिहार EVM चोरी करके कहां ले जा रहा है। मोदी आयोग चोर है।#Recounting_Bihar_Election
#बिहार_मांगें_रिकॉउंटिंग”
[Translation: EVM machines should be checked again, will Nitish Kumar go to jail? Bihar’s youth and Bihar are asking, where is he taking the EVM machine after stealing it? Modi commission is a thief.]
The photos were shared by people on Facebook and Twitter.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Evidently, images from 2019 were shared to falsely claim that they are from the recently concluded Bihar Assembly polls.
