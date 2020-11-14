Old Photos from Maharashtra Shared as EVMs Being ‘Stolen’ in Bihar

The images showed a polling officer carrying the EVM to a remote area for the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Abhilash Mallick
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
The images could be traced back to 2019 and were from Raigad, Maharashtra and showed a polling officer carrying the EVM to a remote area.
i

Photos of a person carrying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) through a forested area have gone viral with a claim that EVMs were ‘stolen’ during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

However, we found that the images that can be traced back to 2019 are from Raigad, Maharashtra, and show a polling officer carrying the EVM to a remote area called Kalkarai during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

CLAIM

The caption in Hindi, along with the viral image, reads, “EVM की होगी जांच, नितीश जाएंगे जेल? पूछता है युवा, पूछता है बिहार EVM चोरी करके कहां ले जा रहा है। मोदी आयोग चोर है।#Recounting_Bihar_Election
#बिहार_मांगें_रिकॉउंटिंग”

[Translation: EVM machines should be checked again, will Nitish Kumar go to jail? Bihar’s youth and Bihar are asking, where is he taking the EVM machine after stealing it? Modi commission is a thief.]

An archive of the post can be found <a href="https://archive.is/XIM8i">here</a>.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)
Also Read
Fake Viral Letter Says Modi Chose Giriraj Singh As Bihar CM
Fake Viral Letter Says Modi Chose Giriraj Singh As Bihar CM

The photos were shared by people on Facebook and Twitter.

An archive of the post can be found <a href="https://archive.is/IONUe">here</a>.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)
An archive of the post can be found <a href="https://archive.is/LD3RX">here</a>.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Photo: Screenshot/Facebook)
An archive of the post can be found <a href="https://archive.is/deeu4">here</a>.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Photo: Screenshot/Facebook)
Also Read
Pics From Haryana & MP Viral As RJD Dumping Sweets Post Bihar Loss
Pics From Haryana & MP Viral As RJD Dumping Sweets Post Bihar Loss

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We conducted a reverse image search on the images and found two tweets from October 2019 that said that the photos were from Raigad. We looked for more tweets that included polling in Raigad and came across a tweet posted by the official handle of the District Information Office, Raigad.

An archive of the post can be found <a href="https://archive.is/C1sDi">here</a>.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)

Evidently, images from 2019 were shared to falsely claim that they are from the recently concluded Bihar Assembly polls.

Also Read
Old Clip Viral as ‘Secret Deal Between BJP & AIMIM’ in Bihar Polls
Old Clip Viral as ‘Secret Deal Between BJP & AIMIM’ in Bihar Polls

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!