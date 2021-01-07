Old Images of Tents at Kumbh Mela Shared amid Farmers’ Protest

The photographer of the original photo said that it was taken during the Maha Kumbh Mela of 2013. 

Abhilash Mallick
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
An image from <i>Kumbh Mela </i>2013 is being shared as the ongoing farmers’ protest.
i

A photo showing an aerial view of tents set up during 2013 Kumbh Mela has falsely been shared as tents set up at the ongoing farmers' protest site in Delhi borders.

CLAIM

One of the posts with the image said, ‘Picture from world’s largest protest, Singhu border, Delhi’ and it included ‘worldsupportindianfarmers’ in the caption.

The image was extensively shared on Facebook and Twitter.

An archive of the post can be found <a href="https://perma.cc/RR67-7LU9">here</a>.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Photo: Screenshot/Facebook)
An archive of the post can be found <a href="https://perma.cc/4FAZ-G9Q6">here</a>.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Photo: Screenshot/Facebook)
An archive of the post can be found <a href="https://perma.cc/LP26-7W3U">here</a>.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Photo: Screenshot/Facebook)
Also Read
Claim on Death of Farmer Who Collapsed at Protest Site Is False
Claim on Death of Farmer Who Collapsed at Protest Site Is False
Old Images of Tents at Kumbh Mela Shared amid Farmers’ Protest
(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)
Old Images of Tents at Kumbh Mela Shared amid Farmers’ Protest
(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)
Also Read
Artiste’s ‘Cover’ on Farmers Is Not From National Geographic
Artiste’s ‘Cover’ on Farmers Is Not From National Geographic

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

Upon conducting a reverse image search for the photo, we found that the photo was published on a website called Kerranelamassa.

The article was titled ‘Maha Kumbh Mela, India's largest festival’. The article details the religious conglomeration that is held in India. The article mentioned that the photos were taken by Ville Palonen, photographer and co-founder of the website from Finland.

We reached out to Palonen who confirmed it to us that he took the photo. “Yes, that’s my photo from Maha Kumbh Mela 2013 in Allahabad, ” he said.

He also shared the link to Finnair Blue Wings magazine that carried his photo in their November 2013 editions. The image can be found on page 50-51.

The image that has gone viral recently was published in <i>Finnair Blue Wings </i>magazine in 2013.&nbsp;
The image that has gone viral recently was published in Finnair Blue Wings magazine in 2013. 
(Photo: Screenshot/Finnair Blue Wings)
Also Read
No, TIME Didn’t Run a Story Praising Yogi Govt’s Handling of COVID
No, TIME Didn’t Run a Story Praising Yogi Govt’s Handling of COVID

We also found another photograph on Getty Images, which was taken during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2013, that had similar tent arrangements as the picture that has gone viral.

Photograph from Getty Images (L) compared with viral photo (R).
Photograph from Getty Images (L) compared with viral photo (R).
(Source: Getty Images/Viral Image/Altered by The Quint)

Evidently, an old image from Kumbh Mela was shared wth a false claim that it showed the site of farmers’ protest in Delhi.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!