Old Clip of Amit Shah Falling off a Vehicle in MP Shared as Recent
We found that the video, that could be traced back to 2018, was from Madhya Pradesh.
A video showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah falling off a stage is being shared on social media platforms with a claim that the incident took place in a rally organised in Kolkata.
However, we found that the video, that could be traced back to 2018, was from Madhya Pradesh and not Kolkata.
CLAIM
The video was viral with a caption that read, “कलकत्ता रैली में, अमित शाह ने किसानों को भागते देखा और मंच से गिर गए। सूत्रों के अनुसार |”
[Translation: At the Calcutta rally, Amit Shah saw the farmers running and fell off the stage, according to sources.]
The video was shared on Twitter and Facebook with the same claim.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a keyword search using ‘Amit Shah stage broke rally’ and came across a news report on The Times of India from November 2018 which carried the same video.
The description mentioned that the video was from Madhya Pradesh and it showed the then BJP President Shah falling off a vehicle during an election rally in the state.
We also came across another NDTV report which, too, mentioned the same details and added that the incident took place at Tulsi Park in Ashoknagar.
Evidently, an old video has been revived on the internet on the back of the elections in West Bengal.
