Facebook Put Warnings on ‘40M Misleading COVID-19 Posts’ in March

So, what does Facebook do when a fact-checker rates a piece of content as false? The platform reduces the distribution of the post and adds more labels with context.

According to Facebook, with respect to the 40 million posts in March, 95 percent of people did not open the actual post after encountering the warning. In addition, posts spreading misinformation about COVID-19 that could cause physical harm are removed by the platform.

Reacting to the current situation and the flood of misinformation, Facebook has also decided to display messages in News Feed to those users who have liked, reacted, commented or engaged with in any way with posts spreading harmful misinformation about COVID-19 that have since been removed.