This Video Claiming To Show Explosion Near Delhi's Red Fort Is AI-Generated

What are the facts?: The video has been manipulated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and does not show real visuals of explosion.
Hints in the viral video: We noticed that the clip had a watermark at the bottom-right corner that said "Veo". For the unversed, Veo is a tool by Google that helps in generating AI-generated videos.
The movement of the people appeared mechanical, when they could be seen walking towards the site of explosion.
These findings indicated towards the possibility of the video being an AI-generated one.
What did a detection tool show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through an AI detection tool namely 'Hive Moderation' to further verify its authenticity.
The tool showed over 99 percent probability of the video being an AI-generated one.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video has been AI-generated.
