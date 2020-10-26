No, The Wire Didn’t Publish an Excerpt Against Goddess Durga

A keyword search using the terms from viral excerpt directed us to the full report published on The Wire. Titled “Mahishasura and the Minister” the report by Jahnavi Sen talks about Smriti Irani’s speech in the Lok Sabha as the then HRD minister.

According to the report, Irani while responding to the criticism of the government over its handling of the events at JNU stated that “anti-national” events had taken place at the campus.

The Wire’s report then quotes the minister as she read from a pamphlet which she claimed was distributed on the campus.

“Durga Puja is the most controversial racial festival, where a fair-skinned beautiful goddess Durga is depicted brutally killing a dark-skinned native called Mahishasura. Mahishasura, a brave self-respecting leader, was tricked into marriage by the Aryans. They hired a sex worker called Durga, who enticed Mahishasura into marriage and killed him after nine nights of honeymooning, during sleep,” the portal quoted her as saying.