Fact-Checking Consortium 'Ekta' Welcomes Five New Members
The group earlier comprised of six fact-checking organisations including The Quint's fact-checking arm - WebQoof.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The fact-checking consortium ‘Ekta’ (unity), which includes The Quint’s fact-checking arm – WebQoof, is expanding by welcoming five new members.
The new members are
FactCrescendo
NewsMeter
Newschecker
The Healthy Indian Project
The Logical Indian
The group now consists of 11 fact-checking organisations, including its founding members, AFP Fact Check, BOOM Live, Factly, India Today Fact Check, Vishvas News, and The Quint’s .
The members will come together to counter misinformation during events like COVID-19, national and state elections and other critical moments of national interest.
Other than the fact-checkers, Meedan, a global technology non-profit organisation, provides platform and strategic support to the consortium.
What is Ekta?
The five founding organisations — certified by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) — first came together in 2018 during the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections.
Since then the group has come together to fact-check claims around COVID-19, other state elections and has trained several journalism students on how to debunk misinformation.
With several state elections coming up in 2023 and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Ekta members hope to achieve
With the state elections coming up in 2023 and the Lok Sabha election in 2024, Ekta members hope to strengthen the fact-checking process and address misinformation through this collaboration.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Webqoof Fact-Check Ekta
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.