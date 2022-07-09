Old Photo of Eknath Shinde Meeting NCP Chief Pawar Shared as Recent

A photograph of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar is being shared on social media to claim that the two met recently.

Several users took a dig at Shinde, who at the time of his rebellion had asked the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to walk out of the alliance with Congress and NCP, calling it an "unnatural alliance."

However, we found that this image of the duo is from November 2021, when Shinde had met Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai. In fact, after this picture went viral, Shinde clarified stating that no meeting between the duo has taken place and asked the people to not "believe in rumours."