Fact-Check: Pakistan Flag At Congress Rally in Amravati? No, Visual is Edited!

A reporter from Amravati confirmed to The Quint that the Pakistani flag was not raised.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Following the victory of Congress's Balwant Baswant Wankhade against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Navneet Rana in the Amravati Lok Sabha seat, a viral graphic is being shared to claim that a Pakistan flag was unfurled at Congress's rally in the city.

A reporter from Amravati confirmed to The Quint that the Pakistani flag was not raised.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: No, the visual has been edited to add a flag that resembles one of Pakistan.

  • A local journalist confirmed to The Quint that no such flag was raised at the rally.

  • The visual is of a rally held in Amravati to celebrate Congress's victory in the constituency.

How did we find out?: We ran a Google reverse image search only on the part of the graphic where the flag is visible and came across a YouTube video by a channel named, Sohel Khan

  • It was uploaded on 5 June, a day after the results for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were declared.

  • The accompanying title was, "Amravati view #congress."

  • We compared the two visuals and noticed that the Pakistan flag was not visible in the YouTube video.

A reporter from Amravati confirmed to The Quint that the Pakistani flag was not raised.

Here is a comparison between the two. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

Inputs from Amravati: To investigate the video, we reached out to a local journalist in Amravati who confirmed to The Quint that the visuals in the YouTube video were from the city and showed victory celebrations by Congress supporters.

  • They told us that a victory rally was held in Amravati's Rajkamal Chowk and no Pakistan flags were raised.

Conclusion: An edited visual to show that a Pakistan flag was raised at Congress's victory celebration rally in Amravati is being shared on social media.

0

Topics:  Congress   Webqoof   Election Fact-Check 

