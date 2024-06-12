Fact-Check: Pakistan Flag At Congress Rally in Amravati? No, Visual is Edited!

Following the victory of Congress's Balwant Baswant Wankhade against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Navneet Rana in the Amravati Lok Sabha seat, a viral graphic is being shared to claim that a Pakistan flag was unfurled at Congress's rally in the city.
Is this true?: No, the visual has been edited to add a flag that resembles one of Pakistan.
A local journalist confirmed to The Quint that no such flag was raised at the rally.
The visual is of a rally held in Amravati to celebrate Congress's victory in the constituency.
How did we find out?: We ran a Google reverse image search only on the part of the graphic where the flag is visible and came across a YouTube video by a channel named, Sohel Khan
It was uploaded on , a day after the results for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were declared.
The accompanying title was, "Amravati view #congress."
We compared the two visuals and noticed that the Pakistan flag was not visible in the YouTube video.
Inputs from Amravati: To investigate the video, we reached out to a local journalist in Amravati who confirmed to The Quint that the visuals in the YouTube video were from the city and showed victory celebrations by Congress supporters.
They told us that a victory rally was held in Amravati's Rajkamal Chowk and no Pakistan flags were raised.
Conclusion: An edited visual to show that a Pakistan flag was raised at Congress's victory celebration rally in Amravati is being shared on social media.
