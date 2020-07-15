Edited Video Used to Claim Three-Eyed Baby Born in Germany
We found that the video has been created by copying the movement of the left eye onto the movement of the third eye.
A manipulated video of a three-eyed baby is being circulated with the claim that he was born in Germany. However, we found that the video is not authentic and has been created by copying the movement of the left eye onto the movement of the third eye on the forehead.
CLAIM
In the video one can see that the baby has three eyes with the third eye placed on the centre of the forehead.
The video is being massively shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar narrative.
The Quint received a query on its WhatsApp helpline with the claim that as per Potuluri Veera Brahmendra Swamy, a baby was born with three eyes in a foreign country.
WHAT WE FOUND IT
We analysed multiple frames of the viral video and found that the eye movement of the third eye is the same as that of the baby’s left eye.
We searched for the video on YouTube using keywords: “three eyes baby” and found a video uploaded on 9 July. The description of the video mentioned about a condition known as diprosopus which is a rare congenital disorder whereby parts or all of the face are duplicated on the head.
We found that the description of the video was taken from a case study published in 2018 titled as: “A “three-eyed” infant: A case of partial facial duplication (diprosopus monocephalus triophthalmos)”
Dr SS Bhati, a gynaecologist, told The Quint that he has not heard or read of any such case as seen in the viral video. We also looked for news reports on the viral video and did not find any.
Evidently, an edited video is being circulated to falsely claim that a baby was born with three eyes in Germany.
