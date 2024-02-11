ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Edited Video of PM Modi Pouring Sand From an 'Empty' Pot Is Going Viral as Real

This video is digitally altered, the original clip shows PM Modi pouring sand from an earthen pot.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi pouring from an empty earthen pot is going viral on social media to mock him.

This video is digitally altered, the original clip shows PM Modi pouring sand from an earthen pot.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video is altered.

  • The original video dates back to October 2023 and it shows PM Modi pouring sand at an event as part of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video which led us to the original version of the video on YouTube.

  • This was shared by the official channel of MyGov India on 31 October 2023.

  • The video showed PM Modi pouring sand from the pot.

  • We found another extended version of the video shared by PM Modi's official channel on YouTube.

  • The video was from the same event and the description stated that it shows him applying a teeka on his forehead with soil during 'Meri Mati Mera Desh Amrit Kalash Yatra' in Delhi.

  • It adds, "This soil has been brought from all over the country and will be kept at the Amrit Vatika in the National Capital."

  • We also compared the stills of the viral video with the original one.

This video is digitally altered, the original clip shows PM Modi pouring sand from an earthen pot.

Comparison between the two.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

We also found similar visuals on PM Modi's official Instagram page.

0

Conclusion: An edited video of PM Narendra Modi is going viral on social media to claim that he was pouring from an empty pot.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Narendra Modi   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT