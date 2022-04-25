No, These Boys Didn't Sing Ramayana's Song on the Stage of Britain's Got Talent
A rap performance by two boys from Britain's Got Talent 2014 was replaced with a Ramayana song.
A video which shows two boys singing on the stage of reality show Britain's Got Talent is being shared to claim that the duo sang the theme song of Ramayana, a hindu mythology, which made the audience emotional.
However, we found out that the video is edited. The boys had performed on Britain's Got Talent in 2014 and sang a song named Hopeful, which spoke against bullying and made the audience emotional.
CLAIM
The video was shared with a caption that said, "Indian idol जैसाअमेरिकन show में अमेरिकन बच्चो ने रामायण सीरियल का टाइटल song गाया और सब की आँखों ने अश्रुधारा आने लगी .....जय श्री राम"
[Translation : American children sang the title song of Ramayana serial in an American show which is similar to the Indian idol and everyone became teary eyed. Jai Shri Rama]
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The video's right-bottom corner carries a logo which says 'InShot', which is a video editing application.
On conducting a reverse image search on Google using InVid, we came across the original video of the performance on YouTube.
The 8:32 length video was uploaded by an international show, Britain's Got Talent on 11 May 2014.
The viral clip can be seen in the video from 4:28 timestamp where the performers can be heard singing a rap song, and not the Ramayana song.
The video title mentions the duo to be 'Bars and Melody'.
Leondre Devries and Charlie Lenehan are the two boys seen singing in the video. In their audition, they sang a song named Hopeful, protesting against bullying which made the audience emotional.
Evidently, a performance video from Britain's Got Talent was edited by adding the Ramayana song over it.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
