ADVERTISEMENT

No, These Boys Didn't Sing Ramayana's Song on the Stage of Britain's Got Talent

A rap performance by two boys from Britain's Got Talent 2014 was replaced with a Ramayana song.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
No, These Boys Didn't Sing Ramayana's Song on the Stage of Britain's Got Talent
i

A video which shows two boys singing on the stage of reality show Britain's Got Talent is being shared to claim that the duo sang the theme song of Ramayana, a hindu mythology, which made the audience emotional.

However, we found out that the video is edited. The boys had performed on Britain's Got Talent in 2014 and sang a song named Hopeful, which spoke against bullying and made the audience emotional.

Also Read

Old Clip of Woman Doing Sit-Ups in Gujarat Falsely Shared as From MP's Khargone

Old Clip of Woman Doing Sit-Ups in Gujarat Falsely Shared as From MP's Khargone
ADVERTISEMENT

CLAIM

The video was shared with a caption that said, "Indian idol जैसाअमेरिकन show में अमेरिकन बच्चो ने रामायण सीरियल का टाइटल song गाया और सब की आँखों ने अश्रुधारा आने लगी .....जय श्री राम"

[Translation : American children sang the title song of Ramayana serial in an American show which is similar to the Indian idol and everyone became teary eyed. Jai Shri Rama]

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Archived version of the post can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/4ZB5-Q5DY">here</a>.&nbsp;</p></div>

Archived version of the post can be seen here

(Source : Facebook / Screenshot)

Similar claims were shared on Facebook and Twitter which can be seen here, here, and here.

The same video went viral in 2021 as well with the same claim.

The Quint also received this video for fact-check on its WhatsApp tipline.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Viral Posts About Haldiram's Ownership Are Communal and False

Fact-Check: Viral Posts About Haldiram's Ownership Are Communal and False

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

The video's right-bottom corner carries a logo which says 'InShot', which is a video editing application.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>'InShot' logo seen in the viral video.&nbsp;</p></div>

'InShot' logo seen in the viral video. 

(Source : Altered by The Quint)

On conducting a reverse image search on Google using InVid, we came across the original video of the performance on YouTube.

The 8:32 length video was uploaded by an international show, Britain's Got Talent on 11 May 2014.

The viral clip can be seen in the video from 4:28 timestamp where the performers can be heard singing a rap song, and not the Ramayana song.

The video title mentions the duo to be 'Bars and Melody'.

Leondre Devries and Charlie Lenehan are the two boys seen singing in the video. In their audition, they sang a song named Hopeful, protesting against bullying which made the audience emotional.

Evidently, a performance video from Britain's Got Talent was edited by adding the Ramayana song over it.

Also Read

Scene From a Documentary Shared as 'Children Getting Arms Training in Madrasas'

Scene From a Documentary Shared as 'Children Getting Arms Training in Madrasas'
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×