Edited Clip Shared to Claim That Kejriwal Said 'Modi and Shah Will Destroy Pak'

A video showing Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal addressing a rally ahead of the 2019 General Elections has gone viral on the internet.
The claim: People have shared the video with a claim that Kejriwal said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into power, "Pakistan would be finished."
Kejriwal can be heard saying, "If PM Modi and Amit Shah come back in power in 2019, Pakistan will be finished. They will ruin Pakistan."
How did we find that out: We took a screenshot from the viral video and saw that the banner on the top of the screen when translated from Telugu to English said, "Opposition united rally in Kolkata."
Taking a cue from that we conducted a keyword search for a Opposition rally in Kolkata in 2019 and found the original video on ETV Telangana's official YouTube channel.
The clip that has gone viral can be heard around the 5:44 mark but instead of "Pakistan," one can hear him saying, "desh" (country).
Kejriwal talked about Pakistan in the previous sentence and the audio from that part could have been used to edit the following sentence.
One can also note that his lip doesn't sync with the word "Pakistan" in the viral video.
The Opposition Rally in 2019: The leaders of several prominent Opposition parties expressed solidarity with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and attended a rally against the BJP in Kolkata on 19 January 2019.
Over 20 leaders from more than ten parties attended the rally, including current and former chief ministers and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.
Mentioning Pakistan, Kejriwal had said, “Pakistan wanted to divide India. What Pakistan could not do in 70 years, Modi and Amit Shah did in five years. They made Muslims fight Christians, Hindus against Muslims. Their jodi will destroy India. If these two come back again in 2019 then this country will not survive.”
Conclusion: Kejriwal's speech from a 2019 rally was edited to create a false narrative that he said "Modi and Shah will destroy Pakistan."
