Edited, Special Effects Video Shared as Jodhpur’s Light Show
The special effects could be traced back to an account called ‘Long Yichen’ on a Chinese website.
An old video which could be traced back to a Chinese website is being shared on Indian social media with a claim that it is from a light show event in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur which costs Rs 3,000/- per head to individuals.
CLAIM
The claim along with the viral video reads: “Beautiful LIGHT SHOW In Jodhpur (Rajasthan State) Entrance fee is Rs.3,000 per head. Now, enjoy this colourful night show for free. (sic)”
Several Facebook users have shared the video with similar narrative.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We noticed that a logo could be seen at multiples frames in the viral video. Using the Google Translate app, we translated the Chinese text inside the logo. The text, when translated to English, reads: “Special effects Long Yichen.”
With the help of the app, we could also extract the Chinese letters written in the logo. We, then, ran a Google reverse image search on one of the keyframes of the viral video along with keyword: “特效 龙 亿 息”
This led us to a Chinese website Ixigua, a short video platform that had the account of ‘Long Yichen’.
The logo of the channel is the same as the one seen in the viral video.
The introduction of the channel, when translated in English reads: “Update small special effects every day, please pay attention (sic).”
We found a video uploaded by the channel that showed the first 10 seconds of the viral video. Further, while scanning through the account of ‘Long Yichen,’ we found several short clips that showed the same frame as that in the viral video.
Evidently, a compilation of special effects that could be traced to a Chinese website is being used to falsely claim that it shows light show in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.
The Quint’s WebQoof team had earlier debunked another video from China that was being circulated with the same false claim.
