ADVERTISEMENT

That's an Edited Photo of Droupadi Murmu With RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Two different photos are mixed together to claim that Murmu met Bhagwat.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
That's an Edited Photo of Droupadi Murmu With RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
i

A photo showing National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat praying in front of a photo of a Hindu goddess, is being shared on social media.

Among those who shared it was Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who was also quick to issue a correction and delete his tweet.

Murmu, who was a former Jharkhand governor, will become the first Adivasi president and the second-ever woman president, if elected.

However, this photo of Murmu with Bhagwat is doctored. It has been taken from different pictures of the two and merged together.

Also Read

Fake Accounts Impersonating BJP President Candidate Droupadi Murmu Crop Up

Fake Accounts Impersonating BJP President Candidate Droupadi Murmu Crop Up
ADVERTISEMENT

CLAIM

While sharing the picture, one of the users wrote, "Smt Draupadi Murmu visits RSS headquarters to meet Mohan Bhagwat at Nagpur to seek his blessings for her candidature. Have we got any more doubts as to where we are being led from? (sic)"

An archived version of the post can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Before deleting the tweet, Bhushan, too, had written, "Is there a doubt that she will be a rubber stamp and not be able to function independently?"

Archived version of similar posts can be seen here and here.

Also Read

The Droupadi Murmu Masterstroke: How BJP Manages Three Gains with One Action

The Droupadi Murmu Masterstroke: How BJP Manages Three Gains with One Action

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We found that the picture has been created using different pictures of the two from different events. Let's take a look at them one by one.

NDA PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE DROUPADI MURMU'S IMAGE

We isolated Murmu's photo from the viral image and conducted a reverse image search on it. This led us to a report by the BBC, the national broadcaster of the United Kingdom.

The report was from 23 June 2022 and carried the photo of Murmu with Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

BBC's report showed the original photo of Murmu with Soren. 

(Source: BBC/IPRD/Screenshot)

Taking a cue, we checked Soren's Twitter account and found this photo of him greeting Murmu by bowing before her.

He had tweeted this photo on 29 December 2020, with a caption that read in Hindi, "Today, on the occasion of completion of one year of Jharkhand Government, met Governor Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji at Raj Bhavan."

This image has been flipped and used in the image that is now being shared on social media.

Murmu's original photo dated back to 2020. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

RSS CHIEF MOHAN BHAGWAT'S IMAGE

Next, we isolated the Bhagwat's image and conducted a reverse image search on it. This led us to a tweet by the official Twitter account of the RSS from 11 March 2022.

The tweet carried the original picture of Bhagwat where he is seen joining hands in front of a photo of a Hindu goddess.

The original photo shows a man, dressed in all white, standing behind him where Murmu can be seen in the viral photo.

Bhagwat's original photo shows someone else standing behind him instead of Murmu.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Both these images have been flipped horizontally to create the viral image.

Further, there are no reports on Murmu meeting Bhagwat.

Clearly, an edited photo is being shared falsely claiming that Droupadi Murmu met Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur.

Also Read

Army Chief Manoj Pande's Photo With Mohan Bhagwat, Nitin Gadkari is Edited

Army Chief Manoj Pande's Photo With Mohan Bhagwat, Nitin Gadkari is Edited

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×