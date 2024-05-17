Altered Pic of Donald & Melania Trump With Adult Film Actor Stormy Daniels Viral

An image of former United States of America (USA) President Donald Trump with his wife Melania Trump and an adult film actor Stormy Daniels is being shared on social media platforms.
What are the users saying?: Those sharing wrote, "A Bible salesman, his pregnant wife, and the woman he never met, but paid her $130,000 for something they never ever did together." (sic.)
Is this true?: The image has been edited.
The original image shows Donald Trump with his wife Melania Trump and their family. It is from The Fashion Group International's Night of Stars in 2005.
Daniels' image is from the Adult Video News Awards in 2006 and has been added to the photo of Trump with his family.
How did we find out?: We ran a Google reverse image search on the viral image.
We came across an image on the stock website Shutterstock and found the original image of Donald Trump.
The image is from the Fashion Group International's Night of Stars in New York from 2005. It shows Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Junior and Vanessa Haydon.
Stock photography company, Alamy, also had a similar image of Trump's family on their website.
The Daily Mail also carried a similar photo of Trump in their story from 2016.
With the help of the reverse image search, we came across a post on X on Stormy Daniels X's account from 2020.
We also found the same image on Wikimedia. According to the details, the image is from Adult Videos News Awards from 2006.
What happened between Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels?: According to a report by British Broadcasting Company (BBC) from 7 May, Trump faced legal proceedings related to a payment made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels as "hush money."
Daniels alleged that she had a sexual relationship with Trump. The actor also claimed that she received $130,000 from his ex-lawyer prior to the 2016 election to keep quiet about the incident.
Trump faced charges related to payments to Daniels and was being investigated for alleged pay-offs to a former Playboy model to conceal her reported sexual encounters with him.
Conclusion: The viral image has been edited to make the false claim.
