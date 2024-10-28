ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ratan Tata's Image Featured on Burj Khalifa After Death? No, Image is Edited

There are no reports that show Tata being honoured at Burj Khalifa.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

An image showing late industrialist Ratan Tata, standing tall, in front of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates is being shared on social media platforms.

Those sharing have claimed that the Burj Khalifa paid tribute to the industrialist following the demise

There are no reports that show Tata being honoured at Burj Khalifa.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.) We also received this claim on our WhatsApp tipline number.

Is this true?: No, the claim is false as this image is edited.

  • We found the original image on Britannica’s page. It was credited to “Saurabh Das/AP/Shutterstock”

Also Read

Fact-Check: This Video Doesn’t Show Saudi Sheikh Praising Israel PM Netanyahu

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What we found: We ran a Google reverse image search on the image and did not find any legitimate source to verify this image.

  • We, then, conducted a keyword search and did not find anything to prove that the Burj Khalifa paid tribute to Tata.

  • Following this, we simply searched Tata’s name on Google and found a similar image on Britannica’s page.

There are no reports that show Tata being honoured at Burj Khalifa.

Here is the preview from Britannica's page.

(Source: Britannica) 

  • This showed us a similar image of Tata in the foreground.

    Britannica credited the image to “Saurabh Das/AP/Shutterstock.”

  • We ran a keyword search and found the same image on Associated Press's website.

There are no reports that show Tata being honoured at Burj Khalifa.

Here is AP's original image of Tata from 2008.

(Source: AP) 

  • We also ran the image on TrueMedia, a website that helps detect AI-generated content, to understand whether the visual was edited or not using AI. The analysis said “uncertain: could be authentic or manipulated."

  • However, it noted that there was evidence of digital manipulation, not using AI tools.

There are no reports that show Tata being honoured at Burj Khalifa.

These are the results presented by TrueMedia.

(Source: TrueMedia) 

  • Actress Simi Garewal had also posted this image but corrected herself stating that the visual was edited and was uploaded in "good faith."

There are no reports that show Tata being honoured at Burj Khalifa.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

Burj Khalifa: We tried looking for the image of the Burj Khalifa and found several visuals which were similar to the viral image.

  • We found this visual on the website of a Dubai-based company called McLaren Engineering Group, a leading full-service engineering firm renowned for its trusted, high quality, and innovative approach to solving complex challenges.

There are no reports that show Tata being honoured at Burj Khalifa.

Here is the similar image on the website.

(Source: McLaren Group) 

Conclusion: The image is edited to falsely claim that Burj Khalifa honoured Tata.

Also Read

Did Xi Jinping & Angela Merkel Refuse To Shake Hands With PM Modi? No!

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Ratan Tata   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×