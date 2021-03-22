Edited Image of PM Modi, Amit Shah Wearing Skull Caps Goes Viral
The image is from outside former Union Minister late Arun Jaitley’s house and dates back to August 2019.
A morphed image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah wearing skull caps is doing the rounds on social media with several people using it to claim that the BJP is indulging in appeasement politics ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
CLAIM
The aforementioned image is being shared on Facebook and Twitter with a claim in Bangla, which translates to: “This picture isn't for everyone. This is for all the bhakts who like referring to Mamata as Mamata Begum. They are the ones who should name them (the people in the picture). We don't do anything in hiding, and neither do we want to. You couldn't hide, could you?”
WHAT WE FOUND
We ran a reverse image search on the viral photo and found a zoomed-out version of the viral image in a News18 report published on 28 August 2019.
According to the caption, the image is from outside former Union Minister late Arun Jaitley’s house where PM Modi and Home Minister Shah had gone to offer condolences after Jaitley’s death.
News18 had attributed the image to news agency PTI.
Next, we went to PTI archives and found the same image uploaded on 28 August 2019.
A side-by-side comparison between the original and the viral image also shows how the original image has been morphed to add religious scull caps.
Clearly, an image of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah from 2019 has been morphed to claim that the duo was spotted wearing religious skull caps ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal.
